Oct. 6-12, 2023

Firefighters work to extinguish a forest fire on the outskirts of Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina. A couple dances on the street during a national strike in Guatemala City to support President-elect Bernardo Arévalo. A supporter of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Daniel Noboa carries a cardboard cutout of the candidate while biking to attend a political rally in Quito, Ecuador. Brazilians who were caught in the latest Israel-Palestinian war kneel down in thanks on the tarmac as journalists cover their arrival at an air force base in Rio de Janeiro.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com