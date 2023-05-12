May 5-11, 2023
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Japan, South Korea eye visit by team of experts as Fukushima nuclear plant prepares water release
Officials from Japan and South Korea eyed a potential visit by South Korean experts to the Fukushima nuclear plant before it begins the controversial release of treated but radioactive water to sea. It's one of their major sticking points between the two sides that are quickly thawing long-strained ties.
Nation
Pandemic-related asylum restrictions known as Title 42 expire, straining US immigration system
Pandemic-related asylum restrictions that expelled migrants millions of times were lifted early Friday, as people raced to enter the United States before new rules announced by President Joe Biden's administration set in.
Business
Nevada considers $190 million in annual tax credits to bring Sony, film industry to Las Vegas
A bipartisan group of Nevada lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday that would give massive tax credits aimed at bringing film production to southern Nevada, including a $1 billion Sony expansion.
Nation
Authorities capture 1 of 2 inmates who escaped from Philadelphia prison
One of two inmates who escaped from a Philadelphia prison was captured Thursday night while dressed as a woman, federal authorities said.
Nation
Memphis 'snake factory' transplants slither into their new home in Louisiana
They were born and raised in captivity, but as they slowly slithered away from their handlers and disappeared into gopher holes in the Kisatchie National Forest, the group of Louisiana pine snakes appeared to be right at home.