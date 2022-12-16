Dec. 9-15, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.
Local Gun charges: Savage man sought to join Nazi terror groups, celebrated mass shootings of LGBTQ people
Nation
Who are officers charged in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest?
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged with state crimes for their roles in the 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, whose death authorities initially blamed on a car crash until The Associated Press published long-withheld body-camera video showing the Black motorist being stunned, beaten and dragged.
Business
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk
Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, among them reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications.
Nation
Musk suspends journalists from Twitter, claims 'assassination' danger
The suspensions came without warning or initial explanation from Twitter. They took place a day after Twitter changed its policy on sharing "live location information" and suspended an account that had been using public flight data to share Musk's private jet location.
Nation
Report: Executions continued decline but many 'botched'
Public support and use of the death penalty in 2022 continued its more than two-decade decline in the U.S., and many of the executions that were carried out during the year were "botched" or highly problematic, an annual report on capital punishment says.
Nation
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist's deadly arrest
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, "I'm scared!"