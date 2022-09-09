Sept. 2 - 8, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.
Slain Las Vegas reporter spent career chasing corruption
In four decades of writing about the Las Vegas underworld and government corruption, investigative reporter Jeff German took on plenty of powerful and dangerous people. The hard-bitten newsman was once punched by an organized crime associate and received veiled threats from mobsters.
Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates
Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his final concert in Toronto on Thursday night, saying he was inspired by her and is sad she is gone.
Authorities ID couple allegedly killed by sheriff's deputy
The husband and wife allegedly killed by a sheriff's deputy in Northern California were a retired civil engineer and a nurse, their relatives and former co-workers said Thursday.
2 decades later, 9/11 self-professed mastermind awaits trial
Hours before dawn on March 1, 2003, the U.S. scored its most thrilling victory yet against the plotters of the Sept. 11 attacks — the capture of a disheveled Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, hauled away by intelligence agents from a hideout in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.