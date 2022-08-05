July 28 to Aug. 4, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Ramon Espinosa in Havana, Cuba.
Typically bombastic Alex Jones makes for complicated court
Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones bulled through the first of several trials against him that could decimate his personal fortune and media empire in his usual way: Loud, aggressive and talking about conspiracies both in and out the courtroom.
Sports
More NCAA leagues to pay women's basketball referees equally
The NCAA earned praise last year when it agreed to pay referees at its men's and women's basketball tournaments equally. The gesture only cost about $100,000, a tiny fraction of the roughly $900 million networks pay annually to broadcast March Madness.
Business
With recession anxiety growing, hiring may be cooling off
The American job market has defied raging inflation, rising interest rates, growing recession fears. Month after month, U.S. employers just kept adding hundreds of thousands of workers, at a pace that regularly outpaced the expectations of most economists.
Nation
South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country's 1st
South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots.
Business
News reports: Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base, according to media reports.