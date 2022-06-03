May 27 – June 2, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Officials: Fugitive suspected of killing 5 fatally shot
A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver on May 12 was shot dead late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
Nation
Harini Logan wins spelling bee in 1st-ever tiebreaker
Harini Logan was eliminated from the Scripps National Spelling Bee once, then reinstated. She missed four words in a grueling standoff against Vikram Raju, including one that would have given her the title.
Politics
Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: 'How much more carnage?'
"Enough, enough," President Joe Biden exclaimed over and over as he delivered an impassioned address to the nation imploring Congress to take action against gun violence after mass shootings he said had turned schools, supermarkets and other everyday places into "killing fields."
Nation
Tulsa shooting highlights vulnerability of hospitals
Hospitals, like schools, are not typically designed to guard against the threat of a determined gunman entering the building to take lives.
Sports
Celtics outscore Warriors 40-16 in fourth, win Game 1 of NBA Finals
Once Boston's balanced roster of NBA Finals first-timers found a groove from long range, the determined Celtics delivered a memorable comeback and rallied past Stephen Curry and the Golden State old guard.