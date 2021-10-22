Oct. 15 – Oct. 21, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Natacha Pisarenko in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
—-
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
A P Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
DJ trio Swedish House Mafia reunite with new music, tour
DJ supergroup Swedish House Mafia, known for bringing house music to the masses with their arena shows, are ready to turn the crowd up with a new collaboration with The Weeknd and a global tour on the horizon.
Nation
Sheriff: Baldwin fired shot on movie set that killed woman
Authorities are investigating after confirming that a prop firearm discharged by actor Alec Baldwin, while producing and starring in a Western movie, killed the cinematographer and wounded the director.
Sports
US Rowing accepts resignation of longtime men's coach Teti
Longtime U.S. rowing coach Mike Teti, who has been criticized by some of his former athletes as being emotionally abusive and using physical intimidation, has resigned but immediately accepted a position funded by a large donor leading a new high-performance training club that still has ties to the national program.
Nation
Amid air quality concerns, districts embrace electric buses
For several years, the Miami-Dade County Pubic Schools had toyed with replacing some of its 1,000 diesel buses with cleaner electric vehicles. But school leaders said the change would be too costly.
Nation
AP FACT CHECK: Biden overstates his record on COVID vaccine
President Joe Biden botched the numbers behind the COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday as he stretched to take all the credit for the surge of shots once he was in office.