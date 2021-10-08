Sept. 30 – Oct. 7, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.
Attorney for man cleared of returning fire at Mpls. police during riots releases evidence, body camera footage
Nation
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias as they swept through groves of the majestic monarchs in the Sierra Nevada, an official said Wednesday.
Variety
Opal Lee's Juneteenth dream came true, but she isn't done
Opal Lee's dream of seeing Juneteenth become a federal holiday was finally realized over the summer, but the energetic woman who spent years rallying people to join her push for the day commemorating the end of slavery is hardly letting up on a lifetime of work teaching and helping others.
Business
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing. Environmental protections at all three monuments had been stripped by former President Donald Trump.
Nation
Texas judge says abortions can resume, but future uncertain
Abortions in Texas can resume under a federal judge's ruling this week, but for how long? A conservative federal appeals court, and ultimately the Supreme Court, might take a more skeptical look at the Biden administration's lawsuit over Texas' six-week abortion ban.
Politics
EXPLAINER: What's behind changes in student loan forgiveness
A student debt forgiveness program with notoriously complex eligibility rules is getting an overhaul from the Biden administration, with the intent of extending debt relief to thousands of public workers.