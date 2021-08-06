July 28 – Aug. 5, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Hiring surged in July as U.S. jobless rate fell to 5.4%
Hiring surged in July as American employers added 943,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%, another sign that the U.S. economy continues to bounce back with surprising vigor from last year's shutdown.
Local
Emergency management administrator announces U.S. Senate run
The leader of Wisconsin's disaster response efforts on Friday announced a run for the U.S. Senate.
Nation
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
Eva Gorman says the little California mountain town of Greenville was a place of community and strong character, where neighbors volunteered to move furniture, colorful baskets of flowers brightened Main Street, and writers, musicians, mechanics and chicken farmers mingled.
Nation
Lamb joins crowded race for open Pennsylvania Senate seat
U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb said Friday he is running for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat, joining a crowded Democratic field in one of the nation's most competitive races.
Business
The Latest: Europe agency suggests updating J&J shot label
The European Medicines Agency has recommended updating the information label for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, saying it should include warnings that a rare immune condition, tinnitus and dizziness are possible side effects.