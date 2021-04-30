APRIL 22 - 29, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press
Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City
As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair
Bad news, knowing no time zones, arrives in a jarring burst of messages, calls and posts informing millions of members of India's worldwide diaspora that yet another loved one has been sickened or lost to the coronavirus.
NFL draft: No suspense as 3 QBs dominate early picks
The themes for the 2021 NFL draft were many, starting with the quarterbacks.
Biden turns to Georgia for spending plan pitch
With his visit to a state he won by fewer than 12,000 votes, Biden set out to build public support for his plan.
Pentagon preparing for Taliban attacks during US withdrawal
The Pentagon is preparing for possible Taliban attacks on U.S. and coalition forces as they withdraw from Afghanistan, a prospect that complicates the outlook for winding down America's longest war.
Social equity in marijuana industry still largely pipe dream
Terrence Hewing was working for a package delivery company in 2007 when police approached his cargo van in suburban Denver. He was early for a pick up, and someone out for a walk called authorities after seeing him napping in the driver's seat.