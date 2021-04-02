March 25, 2021 – April 1, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.
The gallery was curated by AP Photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.
___
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
US ends probe of GM headlamp failures with no added recalls
U.S. safety regulators have determined that two recalls of older General Motors vehicles for headlight failures were big enough to take care of the problem.
Local
Wisconsin agency suspends burn permits amid dry conditions
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources suspended burning permits Friday in dozens of counties and mobilized firefighters as the state heads into an unseasonably warm and dry weekend.
Nation
Car rams 2 officers at Capitol barricade; driver shot dead
A man rammed a car into two Capitol Police officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon before being shot to death by authorities when he got out of the vehicle while holding what appeared to be a knife, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
Nation
Big effort aims to elect candidates with science backgrounds
An advocacy group plans to spend millions next year to elect more doctors, scientists and other professionals to office, arguing the pandemic and Donald Trump's handling of it have powerfully underscored a need to bring people with scientific backgrounds into policymaking.
Nation
Ex-West Virginia official pleads not guilty in Capitol riot
A former Parkersburg City Councilman pleaded not guilty this week to charges relating to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported.