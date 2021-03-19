March 11, 2021 – March 18, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.
The gallery was curated by AP photojournalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.
The Latest: US clears 100M shots, Biden next aims for 200M
The United States has cleared President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus shots, more than a month before his target date of his 100th day in office.
Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks
Asian Americans were already worn down by a year of pandemic-fueled racist attacks when a white gunman was charged with killing eight people, most of them Asian women, at three Atlanta-area massage businesses.
4 men linked to Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol
Four men described as leaders of the far-right Proud Boys have been charged in the U.S. Capitol riots, as an indictment ordered unsealed on Friday presents fresh evidence of how federal officials believe group members planned and carried out a coordinated attack to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory.
Stauber proposes police reform less sweeping than Democrats' bill
The former police officer urges less sweeping changes than the bill named for George Floyd.
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts: