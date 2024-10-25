Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Oct. 18-24, 2024

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 25, 2024 at 5:05AM

Oct. 18-24, 2024

Pictures of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla were projected on the sails of the Sydney Opera House soon after their arrival in Australia; migrants walked along the Huixtla highway in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, hoping to reach the country's northern border and ultimately the United States; and people took cover as a siren warned of incoming rockets during a funeral in northern Israel.

Revelers attended an annual zombie parade in Santiago, Chile, and Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump handed an order to a customer at a drive-thru window during a campaign stop at a McDonald's, in Feasterville-Trevose, Pa.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP Images

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
World

International court prosecutor who charged Netanyahu faces sexual misconduct accusation

As the International Criminal Court's top prosecutor sought war crimes charges this year against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over actions in Gaza, he was engulfed in a very different personal crisis playing out behind the scenes.

Nation

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Kentucky on Election Day

Nation

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Mississippi on Election Day