Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Oct. 11-17, 2024

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 18, 2024 at 5:19AM

Oct. 11-17, 2024

Effigies of the mythical demon king Ravana went up in flames to mark the end of Dussehra festivities in India, SpaceX's mega rocket booster returned to the launch pad where it was captured during a test flight in Texas and victims of a tanker explosion received treatment inside an ambulance at the Aminu Kano teaching hospital in Nigeria.

Fans of former One Direction singer Liam Payne gathered to honor him a day after he was found dead at a hotel in Argentina. And a TV reporter put on makeup while Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump delivered a speech during a campaign rally in Arizona.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP Images

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
World

An American was reportedly kidnapped from a southern Philippine town and a search is underway

The Philippine police said Friday it has launched a search after gunmen reportedly abducted an American national, who was shot in the leg as he tried to resist before being spirited away from a southern Philippine coastal town by speedboat.

Nation

Nevada Senate opponents paint each other as extremists in debate lacking fireworks

Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Global