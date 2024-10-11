Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Oct. 4 - 10, 2024

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 11, 2024 at 5:21AM

Oct. 4 - 10, 2024

People across the world marked the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Family members cremated the victims of a school bus fire in Uthai Thani province, Thailand.

A landslide destroyed vast areas in Donja Jablanica, Bosnia.

Elon Musk jumped on the stage as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

