AP Week in Pictures: Global
Sept. 20-26, 2024
By The Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks, festival goers in Munich reach out for the first glasses of beer and Pope Francis touches the belly of a newly married woman. The faithful hold up their helmets to be blessed, Madonna stands at the end of a fashion show in Italy and the sun sets behind high tension power lines in Los Angeles.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.
