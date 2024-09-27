Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Sept. 20-26, 2024

September 27, 2024 at 6:42AM

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks, festival goers in Munich reach out for the first glasses of beer and Pope Francis touches the belly of a newly married woman. The faithful hold up their helmets to be blessed, Madonna stands at the end of a fashion show in Italy and the sun sets behind high tension power lines in Los Angeles.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

