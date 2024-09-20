Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Global

By The Associated Press

September 20, 2024 at 7:44AM

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign event. Argentina's President Javier Milei sings the national anthem and a supermoon rises behind a horse statue in Russia.

A Brazilian artist performs on a stage, an effigy of former President Evo Morales burns on a road, Mexican National Guard officers march during the Independence Day festivities and devotees prepare to immerse a giant idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha in India.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

