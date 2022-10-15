OCTOBER 8 - 14, 2022
From the Russian-Ukranian conflict, to flooding in Venezuela, to the Hunter's moon in Kansas, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/
