MAY 28 - JUNE 3, 2022
From a protest in the aftermath of a Texas school shooting, to a Pride Parade in Jerusalem, to destruction in Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editors Daniel Derella and Patrick Sison in New York.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Heavy rain expected in parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
Parts of Florida braced for heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moves across the state.
Nation
Scouts sell off camps under strain from sex abuse suits
As the financially struggling Boy Scouts sell off a number of campgrounds, conservationists, government officials and others are scrambling to find ways to preserve them as open space.
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Global
MAY 28 - JUNE 3, 2022
Nation
Police: 1 dead, multiple shot at party near Richmond
One person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting Friday near Richmond, authorities said.
Nation
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
Residents of Centerville had become more vigilant over the past three weeks as authorities searched for a murderer who had killed on behalf of Mexican drug cartels and who stabbed and injured the driver of a prison transport bus last month when he escaped custody not far from their small Texas town.