JAN. 15 - 21, 2022
From people braving the icy lake waters in Russia for Epiphany, to a camel wrestling festival in Turkey, to an oil spill in Peru triggered by the Tonga undersea volcano, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.
