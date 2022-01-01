DEC. 25 - 31, 2021
From a traditional festival in Spain, to memorials for Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa, to Christmas and New Year's celebrations globally, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Souhan: For all the difficulty he's caused, for all he'll yet cause, for his idiocy, dump Cousins
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Souhan: For all the difficulty he's caused, for all he'll yet cause, for his idiocy, dump Cousins
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Souhan: For all the difficulty he's caused, for all he'll yet cause, for his idiocy, dump Cousins
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Souhan: For all the difficulty he's caused, for all he'll yet cause, for his idiocy, dump Cousins
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Colorado fire victims begin new year surveying destruction
Hundreds of Colorado residents who had expected to ring in 2022 in their homes are instead starting off the new year trying to salvage what remains of them after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.
Nation
Eric Adams sworn in as New York City mayor after ball drop
Eric Adams is New York City's new mayor, with the Democrat being sworn into office in a Times Square ceremony shortly after the nation's largest city rang in the new year Saturday.
Sports
New Year's Rose Parade to proceed despite COVID-19 surge
A year after New Year's Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, the floral spectacle celebrating the arrival of 2022 was set to proceed despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant.
Local
Polluted water changes lives of residents in Wisconsin town
One year ago, residents of French Island learned they were drinking water contaminated with high levels of PFAS, a man-made chemical that is toxic to the human body.
Local
Piece into peace: Pastor forges guns into garden tools
When Jeff Wild is using 2,200-degree heat to forge guns into garden tools, he needs to be careful when dunking the scalding gun in water to cool it off.