OCT. 2 - 8, 2021
From an explosive volcanic eruption in Spain's Canary Islands, to emaciated, haunting drug users detained at a hospital by the Taliban in Afghanistan, to a skylit mobile ICU unit with COVID-19 patients in Bucharest, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.
Business
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the September jobs report
September wasn't exactly the robust month for hiring that many had expected and hoped for.
Nation
US appeals court lets Texas resume ban on most abortions
A federal appeals court has allowed Texas to resume banning most abortions, just one day after clinics began racing to serve patients again for the first time since early September.
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Global
Nation
Local school boards emerge as hot races in November election
In a school district near the Ohio state capital, school board members up for reelection this year have been subjected to a steady stream of lawsuits and attacks, both in-person and online. In another, an incumbent up for reelection who supports student mask requirements received a letter from someone angered by her stance who warned: "We are coming after you."
Politics
EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry
The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.