April 8 - 14, 2023
From Christians around the world celebrating Holy Week and Easter, to recent developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.
The selections were curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.
Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/apnews/ AP Images on Twitter:https://twitter.com/AP_Images
