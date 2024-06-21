June 13–19, 2024

Muslims celebrated Eid al-Adha in Istanbul, Turkey, French President Emmanuel Macron paid homage to World War II resistance fighters, and a group of Kurdish migrants failed in their attempt to reach the United Kingdom.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Emilio Morenatti in Barcelona.

