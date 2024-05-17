May 10-16, 2024
Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia was shot and wounded while greeting a crowd. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken played guitar in Kyiv while on a visit to Ukraine.
Malians replastered the world's largest mud brick building at the Great Mosque of Djenne, and the Cannes Film Festival was being held in France.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.
