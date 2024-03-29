March 22–28, 2024
People mourn in Moscow after the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert. Brazilian soccer player Vinicius Junior breaks down in tears during a news conference. A volcano erupts near the town of Grindavik on Iceland. Christians take part in numerous events in advance of the Easter celebrations.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Thibault Camus in Paris.
