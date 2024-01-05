Dec. 29, 2023 - Jan. 4, 2024
A firefighter works to extinguish a blaze after a Russian airstrike in Kyiv. Pope Francis presides over an end-of-year thanksgiving service, as revelers celebrate the New Year in Paris, Moscow and Johannesburg. A man returns home after the dancing bear festival in Comanesti, Romania.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Europe and Africa Global Photo Editor Anne Marie Belgrave.
Mississippi deputy fatally shot during traffic stop by suspect who was killed by police after chase
A Mississippi sheriff's deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a suspect who was killed by police following a car chase Thursday evening, authorities said.
Japanese air safety experts search for voice data from plane debris after runway collision
A team of transport safety officials searched for a voice recorder from the severely burned fuselage of a Japan Airlines plane Friday, seeking crucial information on what caused a collision with a small coast guard plane on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Dec. 29, 2023 - Jan. 4, 2024
Los Angeles County has thousands of 'unclaimed dead.' These investigators retrace their lives
Arusyak Martirosyan struggles to open the door of a stranger's one-bedroom apartment overflowing with the belongings from a life lived but not claimed in death.
Blinken heads to the Mideast again as fears of regional conflict surge
As the Biden administration grapples with an increasingly tense and unstable situation in the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to the region this weekend for the fourth time in three months on a tour expected to focus largely on easing resurgent fears that the Israel-Hamas war could erupt into a broader conflict.