Dec. 15-21, 2023

A volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending a flash of light into the sky and spewing semi-molten rock into the air. Ukrainian service members and relatives mourn their fallen comrades and dear ones. Congo votes for president amid delays and security fears. On the sports side, the European soccer UEFA competitions complete the groups stage phase.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by global photo desk editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

