Nov. 17-23, 2023
Protests around the world continue as a four-day cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas begins Friday morning. Pope Francis appears for his weekly audience. People in Prague celebrated the 34th anniversary of the pro-democratic Velvet Revolution that ended communist rule in 1989.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Alexander Zemlianichenko in Moscow.
____
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Live updates | Israel-Hamas truce begins with a cease-fire ahead of hostage and prisoner releases
A four-day cease fire in the Israel-Hamas war began Friday morning in Gaza as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker. The deal also includes the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, which was to take place later Friday.
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Nov. 17-23, 2023
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Nov. 17-23, 2023
Business
Railyard explosion, inspections raise safety questions about Union Pacific's hazmat shipping
Federal inspectors have twice found hundreds of defects in the locomotives and railcars Union Pacific uses at the world's largest railyard in Nebraska, but none of those seem to explain why a shipping container filled with toxic acid exploded there this fall.
Nation
Maui residents wonder if their burned town can be made safe. The answer? No one knows
When Daniel Skousen scrubs at the ash and soot covering his Maui home, he worries about the smell.