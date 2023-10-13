Oct. 6-13, 2023
Tributes were paid in Europe to victims of the conflict in Israel and Gaza, and Holocaust remembrances took place in Bucharest, Romania. A boat carrying migrants capsized in the Mediterranean. In sports, the Rugby World Cup continues in France.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP chief photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Live updates | Day 7 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate Friday ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning they received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza within 24 hours.
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Oct. 6-13, 2023
Nation
911 calls from deadly Lahaina wildfire show residents' terror and panic in a desperate bid to escape
Audio of 911 calls from a deadly August wildfire released late Thursday by Maui County authorities reveals a terrifying and chaotic scene as the inferno swept through the historic town of Lahaina and people desperately tried to escape burning homes and flames licking at cars in gridlocked traffic.
Nation
Shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage kills 1 police officer and wounds another
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed and a second officer was wounded Thursday night when they confronted people breaking into a…
Business
Hamas practiced in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach
Less than a month before Hamas fighters blew through Israel's high-tech ''Iron Wall'' and launched an attack that would leave more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they practiced in a very public dress rehearsal.