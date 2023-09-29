Sept. 22 – Sept. 29
Destroyed houses and armored vehicles stand on the road of Klishchiivka, a recently liberated Ukrainian village on the outskirts of Bakhmut that has been turned into a pile of rubble after months of fierce fighting.
Pope Francis holds a mass for thousands of worshippers in Marseille.
In the world of sports, the Rugby World Cup continues in France.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Things to know about the Klamath River dam removal project, the largest in US history
The largest dam removal project in United States history is underway along the California-Oregon border.
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Sept. 22 – Sept. 29
Sports
David Montgomery runs wild as Lions beat Packers 34-20 to take early command of NFC North
David Montgomery never beat the Green Bay Packers during his four seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Nation
Hawaii authorities search for man with handgun after he gets into scuffle on Army base and flees
Hawaii authorities were looking for a man who fled with a handgun after getting into a scuffle while trying to talk to soldiers at an Army base on Thursday, officials said.
Nation
Michigan judge to decide whether Oxford High School shooter gets life in prison or chance at parole
A teenager who killed four students at Michigan's Oxford High School will learn Friday whether he will spend his life in prison or get a chance for parole in the decades ahead.