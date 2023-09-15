Sept. 8-14, 2023

Protesters celebrate the Catalan National Day in Barcelona. Rescuers search for survivors after a deadly earthquake in Morocco. Thousands of migrants arrive to Lampedusa on small, unseaworthy boats. In sports, Italy faces Ukraine in their qualifying soccer match for the Euro 2024.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Alessandra Tarantino in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com