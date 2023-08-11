Aug. 4-10, 2023

Children cool off in a fountain in Moscow in warm weather as people gather for the annual SUP board festival in St. Petersburg.

Catholics gather to see Pope Francis in Portugal for World Youth Day.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Europe and Africa Global Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.

