June 9-15, 2023
Devastating floods in southern Ukraine prompted evacuations. Russians celebrated the Day of Russia, former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi's state funeral was held in Milan, and a boat carrying migrants capsized and sank off the coast of Greece. In the world of sports, Manchester City celebrated winning the Champions League soccer tournament.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Emilio Morenatti, chief photographer in Madrid.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
June 9-15, 2023
Business
Stock market today: Asian shares track Wall Street rally, Tokyo's benchmark at 33-year high
Asian shares logged moderate gains on Friday after Wall Street benchmarks swept higher, extending their longest rally in a year and a half.
Business
A decade after outcry, SeaWorld launches orca-free park in UAE, its first venture outside the US
The U.S. theme park chain SeaWorld, mired in controversy in recent years over its treatment of killer whales and other marine mammals, has opened a massive new aquatic life park in the United Arab Emirates, its first outside the United States.
Business
California artists, chefs find creative ways to confront destructive 'superbloom' of wild mustard
While ripping out yellow blooms blanketing hillsides in Los Angeles, Max Kingery has been questioned about his fervor for killing flowers.
Business
Stock market today: Asian shares track Wall Street rally, Bank of Japan stands pat
Asian shares logged moderate gains on Friday after Wall Street benchmarks swept higher, extending their longest rally in a year and a half.