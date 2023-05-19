May 12-18, 2023
From elections in Turkey and the Champions League seminfinals, to floods in Italy and protests in Senegal, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens, Greece.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Out of bailout spotlight, Greeks feeling recovery pains at election
For the first time in more than a decade, Greeks will go to the polls Sunday to elect a leader no longer confined to steering the country's economy from a back seat.
Business
South Korea to send 21-member team to Japan to review discharge plans at Fukushima nuclear plant
South Korea will send a 21-member team of government experts to Japan next week to visit the Fukushima nuclear power plant where they will review contentious Japanese plans to release treated but slightly radioactive water into the sea.
Business
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
May 12-18, 2023
Business
China's Xi meets Central Asian leaders, calls for trade, energy development
Chinese leader Xi Jinping promised to build more railway and other trade links with Central Asia and proposed jointly developing oil and gas sources at a meeting Friday with the region's leaders that highlighted Beijing's growing influence.
Business
Dubai's next big thing? Perhaps a $5 billion man-made 'moon' as the city's real estate market booms
Who says you cannot reach for the moon? A proposed $5 billion real estate project wants to take skyscraper-studded Dubai to new heights — by bringing a symbol of the heavens down to Earth.