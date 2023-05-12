May 5-11, 2023
From the war in Ukraine and Russia's celebration of Victory Day, to people fleeing fighting in Sudan and the coronation of U.K. King Charles III in London, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
G-7 talks focus on ways to fortify banks, supply chains as China accuses group of hypocrisy
Bank runs, cyber security and building more reliable supply chains to ensure economic security were among items on the agenda of closed-door financial talks Friday in Japan by the Group of Seven advanced economies.
Business
Japan, South Korea eye visit by team of experts as Fukushima nuclear plant prepares water release
Officials from Japan and South Korea are discussing a visit by South Korean experts to the Fukushima nuclear plant before it begins the controversial release of treated but radioactive water into the sea. The safety of the water is a major sticking point as the two sides work to improve long-strained ties.
Business
Zelenskyy barred from addressing 'nonpolitical' Eurovision Song Contest
This weekend's Eurovision Song Contest will have Ukrainian flags, Ukrainian musicians and Ukrainian fans — but not the country's wartime leader.
Business
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
May 5-11, 2023
Business
The AP Interview: Mitsotakis hopes for better relations with Turkey if reelected as Greek premier
Greece's prime minister says he will extend ''a hand of friendship'' to the winner of upcoming elections in the country's neighbor and longtime regional rival Turkey — but adds that he hopes the next government will "reconsider its approach toward the West.''