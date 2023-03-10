MARCH 3-9, 2023
From the battle for the destroyed city the Ukrainians call ''Fortress Bakhmut'' to International Women's Day events, the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul and Paris Fashion Week, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Wife sues over meteorologist's death in NC helicopter crash
The family of a meteorologist who was killed last year in a helicopter crash in North Carolina is suing a maintenance facility and the companies that owned and operated the aircraft.
Nation
The New York hush-money probe of Donald Trump explained
In the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump's lawyer tried to buy the silence of a porn actress who said she had a sexual encounter with the Republican during his days as a reality TV star.
Sports
Lineker off flagship BBC soccer show after Twitter posts
Former England captain Gary Lineker was temporarily removed on Friday from his role as presenter of the BBC's flagship soccer highlights show in the wake of his criticism of the British government's new asylum policy.
Nation
Oregon closer to magic mushroom therapy, but has setback
Oregon is taking a major step Friday in its pioneering of legalized psilocybin therapy with the graduation of the first students trained in accompanying patients tripping on psychedelic mushrooms, although a company's bankruptcy leaves another group on the same path adrift.
Nation
Jill Biden promotes cancer research in New Orleans
First lady Jill Biden visited a medical center in New Orleans on Friday to stress the importance of cancer research, a priority in the budget proposal President Joe Biden sent to Congress.