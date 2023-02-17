FEB. 10-16, 2023
A week in which earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria mourned their loved ones, more funerals were held for Ukrainian soldiers and the Alpine World Ski championships continued in the French alps. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by Milan-based photographer Luca Bruno.
