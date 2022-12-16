Dec. 8 – Dec. 15
From snowfall in Britain and Germany to the Masai Olympics in Kenya and Moroccan soccer fans in Morocco and France celebrating their team's success, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin in Tallinn, Estonia.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
As sports betting grows in Africa, many see a real scourge
The Ugandan health official was so sure Argentina would win its World Cup soccer match against Saudi Arabia that he gambled $1,800 advanced to him by authorities as allowances for 243 people who had participated in a polio immunization campaign.
Sports
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Dec. 8 – Dec. 15
Sports
Wild host the Blackhawks after Gaudreau's 2-goal game
Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (16-11-2, third in the Central Division)
Sports
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks host the Jazz
Utah Jazz (17-14, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (20-8, second in the Eastern Conference)
Colleges
Louisville beats ACC rival Pitt to make NCAA volleyball final
Claire Chaussee had 25 kills, Anna DeBeer filled up the stat sheet and the Cardinals made history as the first ACC team to make the NCAA volleyball championship match by beating league rival Pittsburg 3-2 in the semifinals Thursday.