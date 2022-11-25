Nov. 18-Nov. 24, 2022
From fighting and civilian suffering in Ukraine to a fashion show in Lagos with outfits made from recyclables, a Spanish city switching on the Christmas lights and the tennis ATP world tour finals, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Chief Photographer East Africa Ben Curtis.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Neymar undergoing treatment to ankle injured at World Cup
Brazil star Neymar underwent tests and was receiving treatment at the team's hotel Friday after injuring his right ankle in the 2-0 defeat of Serbia in their World Cup opener. The team did not give any detail on the extent of his injury.
Sports
Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup
Tensions ran high at Iran's second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
Sports
Cheshmi's late goal sends Iran to 2-0 win over Wales
Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate and Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0 at the World Cup on Friday.
Sports
Giroud and Mbappe hungry for goals as France faces Denmark
Olivier Giroud will overtake Thierry Henry to become France's all-time leading scorer with 52 goals if he scores against Denmark at the World Cup on Saturday. If Kylian Mbappe finds the net he will move level with another France great.
Sports
Kenya faces threat of athletics ban for doping 'crisis'
Kenya faces the prospect of being banned from international athletics because of doping problems that have now reached "crisis" levels, according to authorities in the country.