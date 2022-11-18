Nov. 11-Nov. 17, 2022
From the death of the archbishop who led the Orthodox Church of Cyprus, a bomb exploding on an Istanbul street and the deployment of Keynan forces to Congo, to the retaking of Kherson and the appearance of several Banksy artworks in Ukraine, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by Italian photographer Alessandra Tarantino.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
After 13 nominations, Diane Warren finally gets her Oscar
Diane Warren was in the recording studio with Sofia Carson to work on her new song "Applause" when she got an unexpected phone call earlier this year. It was David Rubin, the former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and he had some good news: She was getting an Oscar.
Business
Wall Street opens higher but is still headed for weekly loss
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street but are still heading for losses for the week after several days of bumpy trading. Several retailers were posting big gains in the early going Friday after reporting surprisingly strong quarterly results. Gap, Ross Stores and Foot Locker all rose sharply. Energy stocks were lower as crude oil prices dropped about 4%. The S&P 500 was up 0.5%, while the Nasdaq and the Dow were each up about 0.4%. Small-company stocks were up more than the rest of the market. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.
Nation
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western NY
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way.
Business
More Twitter workers flee after Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum
Twitter continued to bleed engineers and other workers after new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice to pledge to "extremely hardcore" work or resign with severance pay.
Business
Elizabeth Holmes faces sentencing for her Theranos crimes
A federal judge on Friday will decide whether disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology.