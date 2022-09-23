Sept. 15-22, 2022
From protests in Moscow, to floods in Nigeria to the lying in state and state funeral of U.K. Queen Elizabeth II, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Petros Giannakouris in Athens.
