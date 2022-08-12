August 4 - 11, 2022
From the opening of the European Championships in Munich to the victory of Real Madrid's fifth UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, to the funerals of civilian bodies exhumed from a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine, to the rescued migrants at the sea near Lampedusa and the presidential election in Kenya, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Athens chief photographer Thanassis Stavrakis.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Cousins leaves practice with illness as Vikings prepare for preseason opener
Coach Kevin O'Connell said the team was still "working through" whether Kirk Cousins' illness could be COVID-19 and how he would handle quarterback duties for Sunday's preseason opener.
Colleges
Reusse: These Vikings undefeated — with a QB from St. John's in charge
Ex-St. John's star Jackson Erdmann is a rookie quarterback in Europe, leading the Vienna Vikings to an 8-0 record with an eye toward the playoffs.
Sports
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
August 4 - 11, 2022
Lynx
Sylvia Fowles writing final chapter to her story of basketball greatness
Fowles has loved her WNBA career. But she's not struggling with walking away from basketball as she approaches her final regular-season home game tonight.
World
Germany regrets boycott by Munich attack victims' families
The German government said Friday it regrets plans by families of Israeli athletes killed at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich to boycott a 50-year anniversary ceremony next month and said it was prepared to continue talks on further compensation.