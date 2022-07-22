JULY 15-21, 2022

A week when the war in Ukraine continued to capture the world's attention, a heat wave with record-high temperatures and fires scorched Europe, France celebrated its national Bastille Day and Kenyans gathered for rallies ahead of the upcoming general elections. In sports, the Tour de France and the British Open golf tournament were the main events, while thousands of people closed out the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Madrid chief photographer Emilio Morenatti.

