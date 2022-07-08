JULY 1 - JULY 7, 2022
From the war in Ukraine to Boris Johnson stepping down as Conservative party leader, a fatal avalanche in Italy and Wimbledon, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by Rome-based photographer Alessandra Tarantino.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
JULY 1 - JULY 7, 2022
Nation
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday to protect access to abortion, according to three people familiar with the matter, as he faces mounting pressure from Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago.
Variety
Hawaii museum revisits history of gender-fluid healers
More than 500 years ago, Hawaiians placed four boulders on a Waikiki beach to honor visitors from the court of Tahiti's king who had healed the sick. They were "mahu," which in Hawaiian language and culture refers to someone with dual male and female spirit and a mixture of gender traits.
Politics
Biden to visit CIA as intelligence plays key role in Ukraine
President Joe Biden will visit the CIA Friday at a time when his administration's support for Ukraine has pushed the work of the normally secretive intelligence agencies into the limelight.
Business
Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities: AP-NORC poll
Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans, a new poll shows, marking an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections.