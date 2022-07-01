JUNE 23– JUNE 30, 2022
From Greek wildfires and the aquatic world championships in Budapest to the beginning of the Tour de France in Copenhagen, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Jerome Delay in Johannesburg.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
