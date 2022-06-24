JUNE 17- JUNE 23, 2022
From the war in Ukraine to Budapest's Aquatics World Championships, the Royal Ascot race, western Europe's first heat wave and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving the final report of a corruption probe, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
This selection was curated by Berlin chief photographer Markus Schreiber.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
JUNE 17- JUNE 23, 2022
Sports
Popular Fenway fixture Drago the German shepherd dies at 10
No dog ever had a better yard to play in than Drago.
Sports
College baseball intent on increasing Black players, coaches
Anthony Holman is the highest-ranking NCAA official at the College World Series and the man in charge of the Division I baseball championship.
Politics
Setting gridlock aside, Congress set to OK gun violence bill
A bipartisan gun violence bill that seemed unimaginable a month ago is on the verge of winning final congressional approval, a vote that will produce lawmakers' most sweeping answer in decades to brutal mass shootings that have come to shock yet not surprise Americans.
Politics
Highlights of bipartisan gun violence bill OK'd by Senate
Highlights of the bipartisan gun violence bill the Senate approved Thursday and the House was expect to pass Friday: