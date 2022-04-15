APRIL 8 – 14, 2022
From bodies left behind by Russian troops in the northern Ukrainian city of Bucha and Ursula von der Leyen's visit to Kyiv to the multiple natural disasters striking Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Alessandra Tarantino in Rome.
