JAN. 14-20, 2022
From floods in Madagascar and Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia to Russians celebrating Epiphany by immersing themselves in water through holes cut in ice, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Paris Photographer Thibault Camus.
More From Nation
Meat Loaf, 'Bat out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his "Bat Out of Hell" album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," has died. He was 74.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
JAN. 14-20, 2022
Column: 'Games must go on' spiel grows weaker by the day
The Olympic Charter runs 112 pages and reads like something Gwyneth Paltrow would have written if she were in charge of the Games instead of Goop.
Parts of Southeast await a blast of snow, ice, freezing rain
Several schools have canceled classes in coastal areas of the Carolinas and Virginia and authorities are urging drivers to stay off potentially icy roads amid forecasts of snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Nation's largest abortion protest could be last under Roe
The largest anti-abortion rally in the U.S. returns Friday with thousands of expected protesters in Washington who feel within reach of their goal for the last 49 years: a sweeping rollback of abortion rights.