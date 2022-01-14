JAN. 7-13, 2022
From clashes in Kazakhstan to Albanian opposition supporters fighting each other and the U.K. prime minister's apology for attending a lockdown garden party, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Prague Photographer Petr Josek.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Sports
TIMELINE: Novak Djokovic's bid to compete at Australian Open
The Australian government on Friday revoked tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time, just three days before the Australian Open begins.
Sports
Kings trainer becomes first female staffer on bench in NHL
Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
JAN. 7-13, 2022
Politics
In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility
There was a closed-door huddle by an embattled President Joe Biden with his own party's senators, apparently for naught. An eyebrow-raising speech on the Senate floor by a recalcitrant Democrat. And a defiant news conference by the top House Republican.
Business
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
The Supreme Court has stopped a major push by the Biden administration to boost the nation's COVID-19 vaccination rate, a requirement that employees at large businesses get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job.